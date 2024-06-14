Victoria Monét’s dropping a song for the ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’

Victoria Monét has lent her voice to a song for the new Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte. Written alongside producer D’Mile and composer Michael Abels, “Power of Two,” an end-credit song, will come out on Friday.

The song title is both a callback to a chant from a coven of witches in the series, which was heard in the most recently dropped third episode, and also to the fact that Amandla Stenberg plays twin sisters in the show.

“Having my song be a part of the classic Star Wars franchise via The Acolyte is such an honor and I’m thrilled for everyone to hear it when they see how it ties into the overall storyline!” Victoria said in a statement. “D’Mile and I had a great time making the song and hope the world loves it as much as we do.”

The Acolyte follows as “an investigation into a shocking crime spree” that “pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg),” a press release reads. “As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto and Carrie-Anne Moss also star in the series.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

