Vince Gill to announce the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

Vince Gill is set to announce the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees on Monday, April 3.

The announcement will livestream at 10 a.m. CT on the CMA YouTube Channel.

Vince, who became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007, is known for hits like “One More Last Chance,” “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain.”

