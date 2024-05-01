Virginia Drivers Must Have Car Insurance by July 1st

Female Driver Making Phone Call After Traffic Accident, looking at the accident

All Virginia drivers will be required to have car insurance by July 1st. This will eliminate the option for Virginians to drive a vehicle uninsured.

Starting July 1st, Virginia drivers will be required to buy and have proof of insurance.

According to Virginia Code: Anyone who refuses or neglects to submit their liability insurance information within 30 days will have their license suspended.

Currently, the required liability for the injury or death of one person is $30,000. In 2025, it will be $50,000.

