Virginia Tax Free Weekend- August 5th-7th

Starting Friday, August 5th it’s Tax Free Weekend in Virginia.
The Tax Free Weekend, is meant to help families save money on back-to-school purchases and to encourage Virginians to take necessary precautions during hurricane season.
Consumers can purchase eligible items without paying state and local sales tax. (8/5-8/7 only)
During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.
Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.