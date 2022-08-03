      Weather Alert

Virginia Tax Free Weekend- August 5th-7th

Aug 3, 2022 @ 12:05pm
Starting Friday, August 5th it’s Tax Free Weekend in Virginia.

The Tax Free Weekend, is meant to help families save money on back-to-school purchases and to encourage Virginians to take necessary precautions during hurricane season.

Consumers can purchase eligible items without paying state and local sales tax.  (8/5-8/7 only)

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

What items are eligible?

Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.

Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
