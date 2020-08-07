Virginia Tax Free Weekend- August 7th-9th
Time for tax concept
Starting today it’s Tax Free Weekend in Virginia.
The Tax Free Weekend is meant to help families save money on back-to-school purchases and to encourage Virginians to take necessary precautions during hurricane season.
Consumers can purchase eligible items without paying state and local sales tax. (8/7-8/9 only)
What can you get Tax Free?
During the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday, you can buy qualifying goods such as school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.
Here are the specific products that are eligible:
- School supplies, clothing and footwear:
- Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item; and
- Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item.
- Hurricane and emergency preparedness products:
- Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item;
- Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item;
- Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item; and
- Other specified hurricane preparedness products – $60 or less per item.
- Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products:
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item.
For more information, see Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.