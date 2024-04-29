Wait, There Used To Be A Hotline Number To Call Just To Cry???
April 29, 2024 6:45AM EDT
Hotline numbers are usually used for some serious issues for help. A number to call for help and talking someone down from a situation. But, I didn’t hotline numbers could be used for just about ANYTHING… including crying?
Well, apparently it is true and here is the perfect example- a hotline from the 80’s that you called just to cry. If you think I am kidding, check out the official commercial…
Basically, it cost $2 for the first minute, and 45 cents each additional minute to listen to someone tell you a sob story. The number was 1-900-9099-CRY.
Now, I don’t know if this number still works but if you call and try, let me know how it goes!