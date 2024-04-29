Wait, There Used To Be A Hotline Number To Call Just To Cry???

Friendship consoling and care a person in the group which is cancelled contract by the company. Agreement cancelation, breaking contract concept.

Hotline numbers are usually used for some serious issues for help. A number to call for help and talking someone down from a situation. But, I didn’t hotline numbers could be used for just about ANYTHING… including crying?

Well, apparently it is true and here is the perfect example- a hotline from the 80’s that you called just to cry. If you think I am kidding, check out the official commercial…

Basically, it cost $2 for the first minute, and 45 cents each additional minute to listen to someone tell you a sob story. The number was 1-900-9099-CRY.

Now, I don’t know if this number still works but if you call and try, let me know how it goes!