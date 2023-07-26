Walker Hayes joins Great Clips for new campaign

Great Clips has tapped “Fancy Like” hitmaker Walker Hayes for a brand new back-to-school campaign.

As part of the campaign, they have rolled out a promotional video that shares a chorus of Walker’s unreleased song “Haircut.” In the clip, Walker draws similarities between performing onstage and going to school.

“I study songs and I practice before my shows. You guys study and practice before your test,” Walker tells his six kids in the video.

“There’s nothing like that feeling from a fresh new haircut,” he adds in a press statement. “I know from my own experience going back-to-school and with my kids, how big of a boost a haircut can provide to tackle whatever you’re facing.”

“I’m also really happy to be able to give fans a sneak peek of this song ‘Haircut’ because the message of what a haircut can offer in terms of confidence fits so well with Great Clips and this campaign,” notes Walker.

For more information about the campaign, visit greatclips.com/BacktoSchool.

