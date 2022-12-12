Walker Hayes sets his sights on 2023 Duck Buck Tour

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Walker Hayes will return to the road in 2023 for his 22-stop Duck Buck Tour. The trek kicks off on April 30 with a stop in Rosemont, Illinois, and it will continue through August 5.

Joining Walker on the trek are an array of powerhouse up-and-coming acts, including Ingrid Andress, Breland, Chris Lane, Nicolle Galyon and Ray Fulcher. In a statement, Walker says he can’t wait for the opportunity to hit the road again and spend more time making memories with fans.

“Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home,” the singer says. “All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best.”

Meanwhile, he’s keeping the new music coming, too. Walker recently released “Face in the Crowd,” an ode to his wife, Laney, while his current single, “Y’all Life,” continues to climb the charts.

Tickets to the Duck Buck Tour go on sale Friday, but there’s a presale option for members of Walker’s fan club. Visit his website to learn more.

