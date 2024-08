Yes, there is a perfume that with one spritz will take you back to the days of walking around the mall as a teenager.

Auntie Anne’s has released a fragrance that smells just like their buttery pretzels. It’s called: KNEAD: Eau De Pretzel

Auntie Anne’s Perfume is available for purchase now in 1 ounce ($25) and 3.4 ounce ($45) bottles.