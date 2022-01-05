Warming Centers

As of 7:00PM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Fredericksburg
James Monroe High School located at 2300 Washington Avenue. Residents will need to wear masks, bring their own bedding and food, change of clothing and medications. No pets are allowed. This center will close at 8pm tomorrow.
Spotsylvania County
Spotsylvania County Public Schools maintenance facility located at 8720 Courthouse Road (access road beside the Snow Branch Library in the Marshall Center). County residents seeking shelter at the warming center must wear masks due to the pandemic and only service animals are being allowed inside.
Stafford County
Stafford High School is currently open as a 24-hour emergency shelter for those in the community experiencing extreme hardship due to current weather conditions. The school is located at 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Pets must always remain on leash or in kennels.
Caroline County
Caroline County School Annex Building Auditorium will open for use as a warming center on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 09:00 AM. The School Annex Building (same location as the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School) is located at 16221 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427.
This center is for citizens that lost power and don’t have alternate heating sources. This is not a shelter. Drinking water will be provided, but no food will be available, and pets (excluding service animals) are not allowed. Please bring your own personal items, such as bedding, food, drink, electronics, and COVID mask, as needed. Outlets will be available to charge wireless devices. COVID 19 precautions will be observed.
King George
The Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway. County residents without running water can refill containers at the shelter or at any county fire station.
Orange County
Locust Grove Elementary (31208 Constitution Highway), Prospect Heights Middle (202 Dailey Drive), and Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company (301 E. Baker Street) open at 3 p.m. No pets. No food, cots or medical provided.
Hanover County
Hanover is opening a warming and charging station at Montpelier Recreation Center at 4 p.m. on Jan. 4. The center will be open through 10 p.m. and reopen on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m., staying open through 5 p.m. that day.
Water, restrooms, and electricity will be available. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required in the center.
Louisa County
Holly Grove Fire Department at 143 Factory Mill Road. An overnight shelter is also open at the Louisa County Middle School. Cots and blankets will be supplied.