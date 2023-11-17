93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Warren Zeiders chases his “Poison” with something “Sweet”

November 17, 2023 4:01PM EST
Newcomer Warren Zeiders is following up “Pretty Little Poison” with “Sin So Sweet.”

The Pennsylvania native’s releasing the new track the same week that his first country hit, “Pretty Little Poison,” has just cracked the top 20. It’s the first taste of new music since his Warner debut, also titled Pretty Little Poison, came out in August.

The 24-year-old is one of the contenders for next year’s New Faces show at Country Radio Seminar, typically considered one of the best predictors of which up-and-coming artists will find long-term success. He competes against Chayce BeckhamGeorge BirgeDillon CarmichaelCorey KentMegan Moroney and Conner Smith to make the final cut. 

