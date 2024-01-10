93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Watch Dylan Scott cover “the most iconic song in country music”

January 10, 2024 1:15PM EST
Omar Vega/FilmMagic

Ask Dylan Scott what the most iconic song in country music is, and he’ll tell you it’s Keith Whitley‘s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”

The “My Girl” hitmaker recently performed a cover of that chart-topping hit on an upcoming episode of CMT Campfire Sessions

The video, which CMT shared on YouTube ahead of the episode’s airing, opens with Dylan sharing, “This is, in my opinion, the most iconic song in country music. This is ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ by my hero, Keith Whitley.”

Clad in a beige overshirt, black T-shirt, jeans and a trucker hat, Dylan delivered an acoustic rendition of the tune in front of a campfire while surrounded by warm lights.

Since its 1988 release, “Don’t Close Your Eyes” has been covered by several country stars, including Alan JacksonGarth Brooks and Kellie Pickler.

The third season of CMT Campfire Sessions, featuring Chris YoungDustin LynchDarius Rucker and more, premieres January 12 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch a preview of it now on YouTube.

