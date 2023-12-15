Watch Miranda Lambert go mounted shooting for the first time

As the adage goes, there’s a first time for everything. And for Miranda Lambert, “There were a lot of first time for everything’s this week.”

The “Gunpowder & Lead” hitmaker recently took “a few days off from the Velvet Rodeo in Vegas to go cowgirlin’ in AZ” with her friend Samantha and World and National Champion Cowboy Mounted Shooter Kenda Lenseigne.

During the trip, Miranda tried mounted shooting, “cutting and sorting cows” and elk bourguignon.

“Thank you for welcoming @samanthacrook1 and I into your bad ass gal gang and for introducing us to all your friends and family,” Miranda told Kendra in her Instagram carousel’s caption. “Oh and thanks letting us camp in the bus in your yard for 3 days. Everyone was so great to us.”

“Your knowledge, kindness and skill blew our minds. And most importantly thank you for letting me ride Lieutenant Justin the legend,” she says. “I’ll never get over that. What a horse.”

Miranda’s post featured photos and videos of her and her friends riding horses and shooting.

“Last slide is the boss @kenda_lenseigne showing us how it’s done. The actual Fastest Girl in Town,” Miranda added while referring to her 2012 hit single.

