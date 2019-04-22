Watch now: Blake Shelton remembers how “God’s Country” stopped him in his tracks the first time he heard it

Warner NashvilleIn a preview of a new behind-the-scenes video coming on Monday, Blake Shelton talks about the first time he heard his latest hit, “God’s Country.”

At the time, he was on his ranch in Oklahoma.

“I was shocked,” Blake recalls. “I had to stop and just listen to this song, because the song was talking to me about a place that I was in at that moment, which was a place in the middle of nowhere that meant something to me that probably nobody else could ever understand: what that is and what it is inside of me and what my connection is to the land.”

He continues: “At that moment, I realized, ‘I’ve gotta record this song.’ And I think I even decided before I even recorded it, ‘This has got to be the song that I put out.’”

It’s a strategy that’s proven successful. Even though “God’s Country” has only been out a matter of weeks, it’s already at top-25 hit.

You can watch the preview of the “God’s Country” behind-the-scenes video on YouTube now.

