Watch now: Dierks Bentley braves the rattlesnakes for his “Burning Man” video with Brothers Osborne

ABC/Image Group LADierks Bentley and his tour mates Brothers Osborne traveled to California’s Salton Sea to shoot the new video for their top twenty hit, “Burning Man.”

“This song is a personal reflection and it was important to me that you feel that with the video,” Dierks says.

The mid-summer shoot proved to be an eventful one.

“The Bros and I flew out to the desert in July to shoot this…” Dierks explains. “Several people on the crew had heat strokes, two cars got stuck in the sand and we had to have a rattlesnake wrangler with us at all times…but we got the shots!”

You can check out the “Burning Man” video below or at Esquire.com now.



This weekend, Dierks, John Osborne, TJ Osborne and the guys in LANCO wrap up their Mountain High Tour with stops in San Diego and Los Angeles, California.

