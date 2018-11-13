Watch now: Florida Georgia Line says “Meant to Be” CMA Awards performance will be “super-powerful”

“We’ve got a different type of performance scheduled. We’ve got a little surprise, a little different version of it, but it’s gonna be super-powerful,” Brian tells ABC Radio.

“We’re just excited about getting out there, performing together,” he adds. “We’ve done it a couple of times, but I think this’ll be the best, this’ll be the most powerful and we’re just excited about seeing the faces of our friends and family and fans….seeing their reactions and [hearing] their thoughts.”

Between the two categories in which the song’s nominated, Tyler Hubbard knows which one he’d rather win: Single of the Year.

“I think that song just deserves some recognition,” he tells ABC Radio. “I think it’d be cool to get up there and share a stage with Bebe — just to share that moment, I think it’d be really special.”

He adds, “That song’s changed our life, all three of our lives, and it’s just unexpected and very, very cool to see what that song’s done this year and how it’s connected with our fans and continued to inspire us.”

Tune in to see which trophies, if any, “Meant to Be” wins when the 52nd Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.