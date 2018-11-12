Watch now: Kelsea Ballerini spars with her demons in new “Miss Me More” video

Black River Entertainment Kelsea Ballerini enlisted the help of the fight coordinator for Creed for her new boxing-themed video for “Miss Me More.”

Shot during an eleven-hour marathon workout session at Jaxon Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, the new clip is the realization of a vision Kelsea had shortly after writing the song.

“I wrote ‘Miss Me More’ about a time when I was rediscovering myself after a bad breakup,” she reveals. “I felt like I was fighting for myself and so, I always had the vision for this video as a dark, intense, fight scene to reflect that.”

“I can’t wait for everyone to see a new perspective of this song,” she adds.

The video throws in a twist at the end, when you realize who Kelsea is sparring with in her big fight scene.

You can check out the “Miss Me More” video now on YouTube.

