Watch Out!!! These Holiday Foods Will Make You Break Your Diet…

I personally have never been on a diet, ESPECIALLY not during the holidays because I know I will be too tempted to eat all the holiday goodies. So to those of you who stay strong on those holiday diets, I salute you! For those of you who have trouble, I am with you and here to help.

They say if you know what the temptations are to take you down a wrong path they are easier to avoid, so here are the foods that will probably knock you off your diet this holiday season.

According to a new survey, the top foods we are willing to break our diet for during this time of year are cookies (duh, I make dozens of them!), pies and cakes and home-cooked holiday meals ( I mean it’s really the best way to celebrate the holidays) including ham, mashed potatoes, casseroles and those darn chips and dips!