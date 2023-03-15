Watch Parker McCollum duet with Catie Offerman backstage at the Ryman

What do you get when you put two singing Texans in a room backstage? An impromptu performance, of course.

Just before taking the Ryman Auditorium stage for Universal Music Group Nashville’s industry showcase, label mates and Texas natives Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman decided to sing a duet of “Don’t Do It in Texas,” a song Catie released last year.

“Just don’t do it in Texas/ Don’t do me that wrong/ Don’t wanna end up an ex in/ Some old George Strait song/ Yeah, just remember/ Everything’s bigger/ And I couldn’t handle a hurt that size/ So, don’t do it in Texas/ If you’re saying goodbye,” Parker sang in lead, while Catie harmonized and played the acoustic guitar.

This moment was captured on video and uploaded on both singers’ Instagram pages. In less than 24 hours, the post has garnered over 28,000 likes, with fans raving about their joint rendition in the comments.

Parker’s current single, “Handle on You,” is number 6 and rising on the country charts, while Catie is slated to hit country radio with a single this year.

