Watch- Twisters
I can’t wait for the Twisters movie to come out. It hits theaters on July 19th.
The album comes out the same day and it features a ton of country artists.
Here’s the Tracklist:
1. Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma
2. Miranda Lambert – Ain’t In Kansas Anymore
3. Conner Smith – Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
4. Thomas Rhett – Feelin’ Country
5. Warren Zeiders – The Cards I’ve Been Dealt
6. Megan Moroney – Never Left Me
7. Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma
8. Bailey Zimmerman – Hell Or High Water
9. Jelly Roll – Dead End Road
10. Kane Brown – Country Classic
11. Sam Barber – Tear Us Apart
12. Tyler Childers – Song While You’re Away
13. Tucker Wetmore – Already Had It
14. Leon Bridges – Chrome Cowgirl
15. Benson Boone – Death Wish Love
16. Shania Twain & BRELAND – Boots Don’t
17. Dylan Gossett – Stronger Than A Storm
18. Lanie Gardner – Chasing The Wind
19. Jelly Roll – Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)
20. Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – Before I Do
21. The Red Clay Strays – Caddo County
22. Tanner Usrey – Blackberry Wine
23. Tanner Adell – Too Easy
24. Mason Ramsey – Shake Shake (All Night Long)
25. Tyler Halverson – New Loop
26. Flatland Cavalry – Touchdown
27. Nolan Taylor – Driving You Home
28. Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – Wall of Death
29. Charley Crockett – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky
This is the official video to Luke Combs song “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”.