Watch- Twisters

Source: YouTube

I can’t wait for the Twisters movie to come out. It hits theaters on July 19th.

The album comes out the same day and it features a ton of country artists.

Here’s the Tracklist:

1. Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma

2. Miranda Lambert – Ain’t In Kansas Anymore

3. Conner Smith – Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

4. Thomas Rhett – Feelin’ Country

5. Warren Zeiders – The Cards I’ve Been Dealt

6. Megan Moroney – Never Left Me

7. Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma

8. Bailey Zimmerman – Hell Or High Water

9. Jelly Roll – Dead End Road

10. Kane Brown – Country Classic

11. Sam Barber – Tear Us Apart

12. Tyler Childers – Song While You’re Away

13. Tucker Wetmore – Already Had It

14. Leon Bridges – Chrome Cowgirl

15. Benson Boone – Death Wish Love

16. Shania Twain & BRELAND – Boots Don’t

17. Dylan Gossett – Stronger Than A Storm

18. Lanie Gardner – Chasing The Wind

19. Jelly Roll – Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)

20. Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – Before I Do

21. The Red Clay Strays – Caddo County

22. Tanner Usrey – Blackberry Wine

23. Tanner Adell – Too Easy

24. Mason Ramsey – Shake Shake (All Night Long)

25. Tyler Halverson – New Loop

26. Flatland Cavalry – Touchdown

27. Nolan Taylor – Driving You Home

28. Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – Wall of Death

29. Charley Crockett – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky

This is the official video to Luke Combs song “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”.