We Three and Craig Campbell Perform During ‘Crucial Catch’ Halftime Show (Video)

As part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative, Sunday’s halftime show featured performances by We Three and Craig Campbell to honor more than 100 individuals affected by cancer.

Craig Campbell is around the 3:20 mark. He performed the song “Stronger Than That”.

Fans held up signs that said ‘Stronger Than Cancer”. The event raises awareness, support and money for families battling a cancer diagnosis.

“Stronger Than That” was written for Fight CRC (Fight Colorectal Cancer), a charity which seeks to raise awareness about the disease and funding for a cure. Craig Campbell is one of the organization’s national spokespersons and brings a deeply personal connection to the cause, as colorectal cancer claimed his father’s life at the age of 36 – Campbell was just 11 years old at the time. A portion of the proceeds from “Stronger Than That” will be donated to Fight CRC, and Campbell has previously raised more than $300,000 for the cause. Source- Country Music Tattle Tale