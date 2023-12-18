93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

‘Wednesday”s Uncle Fester could be getting his own spinoff

December 18, 2023 2:36PM EST
Netflix/Vlad Cioplea

While the streaming service is officially mum, Bloomberg reports Netflix is exploring a spinoff from its blockbuster hit Wednesday, centering on the title character’s goofy Uncle Fester.

Saturday Night Live vet Fred Armisen played the character in the show, which became one of Netflix’s biggest hits and has been renewed for a second season.

The business site explains a potential project is in its earliest stages, and would depend on cast schedules and deals for the players. However, Bloomberg says Netflix is “eager” to create a “pipeline” of Addams Family-based shows, in hopes of potentially having another Wednesday on its hands.

So too is Wednesday co-producer, Amazon-owned MGM, which holds the rights to cartoonist Charles Addams‘ creepy, kooky and altogether ooky family.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

