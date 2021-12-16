      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings! Christmas Countdown

Dec 16, 2021 @ 8:16am

Dec. 17th – Dec. 19th, 2021

  • 35th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit (Dec. 5th-30th)

    • 10am–4pm. Enjoy the sights and  smells of  festive gingerbread creations during the 35th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at George Washington’s Ferry Farm! This year’s theme is “Winter Holidays Around the World.” Prices vary. More info HERE.

  • Turkeys & Toys Drive-thru distribution from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank at the FXBG Expo Center on Saturday, Dec. 18th from 10am-2pm.

  • Stafford Christmas Parade (Dec. 18th)

    • 3pm – 5pm. The 2021 Stafford Christmas Parade will be at the Stafford Fairgrounds (old Cannon Ridge Golf Course).

  • Fredericksburg Holiday Walk (Dec. 18th)

    • 3 pm – 8 pm. Enjoy the lights and sights of Fredericksburg with the Fredericksburg Walking Club’s Holiday walk! Join  for a 3-mile or 6-mile walk at your own pace through Fredericksburg and a Cookie Checkpoint with hot drinks and homemade goodies from 4-6. Start at Italian Station in downtown Fredericksburg

