Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings! Christmas Countdown
Dec 16, 2021 @ 8:16am
Dec. 17th – Dec. 19th, 2021
35th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit (Dec. 5th-30th)
10am–4pm. Enjoy the sights and smells of festive gingerbread creations during the 35th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at George Washington’s Ferry Farm! This year’s theme is “Winter Holidays Around the World.” Prices vary. More info
HERE.
Turkeys & Toys Drive-thru distribution from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank at the FXBG Expo Center on Saturday, Dec. 18th from 10am-2pm.
https://www.fredfood.org/post/frfb-sponsors-holiday-food-and-toy-distribution
Stafford Christmas Parade (Dec. 18th)
3pm – 5pm. The 2021 Stafford Christmas Parade will be at the Stafford Fairgrounds (old Cannon Ridge Golf Course).
Fredericksburg Holiday Walk (Dec. 18th)
3 pm – 8 pm. Enjoy the lights and sights of Fredericksburg with the Fredericksburg Walking Club’s Holiday walk! Join for a 3-mile or 6-mile walk at your own pace through Fredericksburg and a Cookie Checkpoint with hot drinks and homemade goodies from 4-6. Start at Italian Station in downtown Fredericksburg
If You Or Someone You Know Has A Big Event In The Fredericksburg Area, Tell Everyone About It On Our Website. Go To The Events Tab And Submit Your Event To Be Posted!
