Weather Alert
Listen
Bonnie Miller
Bill West
Kelly Heflin
B-Dub Radio Saturday Night
Gospel Show With Bobby Orrock
Bonnie’s Hen House
Classic Country Show with Norman Lee
In The Community
Steve & Tiffany
Steve & Tiffany – Spooky Squad
Steve & Tiffany – Underdogs of Love
Steve & Tiffany On-Demand
Nashville Nook
Win
Contests
Contest Rules
Events
WFLS Events
Concerts
Community Events
Weekend Happenings!
Fredericksburg Nationals
Fred Scoreboard
Submit Your Event
Closings & Delays
Traffic/Weather
Traffic
Weather Forecast
Country Club Sign Up
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
93.3 WFLS
Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings: Christmas Parades Galore!
Dec 2, 2021 @ 6:33am
Dec. 3rd – Dec. 5th, 2021
Pictures with Santa Downtown FXBG (Friday, Dec. 3rd)
4 pm – 8 pm. Courtyard by Marriot, 620 Caroline St. Reserve a time slot for pictures with Santa in front of a festive holiday Fredericksburg backdrop. Bring your own camera for your pictures! Volunteers will available to help you take family photos. Kids will have time to chat with Santa. Event proceeds will go to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Details
HERE.
Fredericksburg Holiday Craft Show (Friday, Dec. 3rd – Dec. 5th)
Dec. 3rd, 9 am – Dec. 5th, 4 pm. Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. This is Fredericksburg’s LARGEST craft show of the year! Get your Christmas shopping done and support some local small business. Details
HERE.
44th Annual Spotsylvania Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 3rd starting at 1 pm
Annual Fredericksburg Christmas Parade in Downtown Fredericksburg, Saturday, Dec. 4th starting at 5:30 pm. Details
HERE.
Pet Photos with Santa (Sunday, Dec. 5th)
9 am – 11 am. Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Center Court. Bring your fuzzy friends to have their picture taken with Santa. Please use the main entrance near Dick’s Sporting Goods, all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. The SPCA will be on site collecting donation of needed items for their animals. Details
HERE.
If you or someone you know has a big event in the Fredericksburg area, tell everyone about it on our website
Go to the Events tab at and submit your event to be posted!
December 2nd, 2021
View full playlist
Listen
Bonnie Miller
Bill West
Kelly Heflin
B-Dub Radio Saturday Night
Gospel Show With Bobby Orrock
Bonnie’s Hen House
Classic Country Show with Norman Lee
In The Community
Steve & Tiffany
Steve & Tiffany – Spooky Squad
Steve & Tiffany – Underdogs of Love
Steve & Tiffany On-Demand
Nashville Nook
Win
Contests
Contest Rules
Events
WFLS Events
Concerts
Community Events
Weekend Happenings!
Fredericksburg Nationals
Fred Scoreboard
Submit Your Event
Closings & Delays
Traffic/Weather
Traffic
Weather Forecast
Country Club Sign Up
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On