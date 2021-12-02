      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings: Christmas Parades Galore!

Dec 2, 2021 @ 6:33am

Dec. 3rd – Dec. 5th, 2021

  • Pictures with Santa Downtown FXBG (Friday, Dec. 3rd)

    • 4 pm – 8 pm. Courtyard by Marriot, 620 Caroline St. Reserve a time slot for pictures with Santa in front of a festive holiday Fredericksburg backdrop. Bring your own camera for your pictures! Volunteers will available to help you take family photos. Kids will have time to chat with Santa. Event proceeds will go to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Details HERE. 

  • Fredericksburg Holiday Craft Show (Friday, Dec. 3rd – Dec. 5th)

    • Dec. 3rd, 9 am – Dec. 5th, 4 pm. Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. This is  Fredericksburg’s LARGEST craft show of the year! Get your Christmas shopping done and support some local small business. Details HERE.

  •  44th Annual Spotsylvania Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 3rd starting at 1 pm

  • Annual Fredericksburg Christmas Parade in Downtown Fredericksburg, Saturday, Dec. 4th starting at 5:30 pm. Details HERE.

  • Pet Photos with Santa (Sunday, Dec. 5th)

    • 9 am – 11 am. Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Center Court.  Bring your fuzzy friends to have their picture taken with Santa. Please use the main entrance near Dick’s Sporting Goods, all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. The SPCA will be on site collecting donation of needed items for their animals. Details HERE.

