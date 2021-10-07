      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings! Concerts, Chili & Garage Sales Galore

Oct 7, 2021 @ 8:59am

Oct. 7th-Oct. 10th, 2021

  • Dierks Bentley At Jiffy Lube Live, Saturday Oct. 9th At 7 PM!

  • Hank Williams Jr. At After Hours Concerts Meadow Event Park At 5PM!

  • Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale

    • Sat. Oct. 9th-10th. 12 PM TO 7 PM. Fredericksburg Expo Center. The Everything But The Garage Sale is a huge, 2-day indoor garage sale, held every Spring and Fall inside the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. There will be about 100 Sellers who have been clearing out their houses, garages, basements, sheds and storage units to have it all on sale. Tickets must be purchased online beforehand:  https://www.everythingbutthegarage.com/  

  • Strength And Honor MC – Chili Cook Off

    • Sat. Oct. 9th. 11am-5pm. Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark. The National Chapter of SHMC will be hosting a family friendly Chili Cook Off with live music and cash prizes for 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place. The cost to enter a team is FREE! Find more HERE.

  • Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:

    • Opening Night Is Sunday Oct. 3rd And Will Run Thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt Takes Guests In Small Groups For A Frightening 30-Minute Experience That Brings Them Next To Abandoned, Historic Buildings And Into The Dark Woods.  Advanced Ticket Purchase Is Strongly Suggested. Ticket Info HERE.

  • Ashland Berry Farm Haunts 

    • Terror On The Farm. 4 Haunts Including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find Ticket Info & More HERE.
