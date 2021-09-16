      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings: Doggies, Kitties, RV’s & More!

Sep 16, 2021 @ 8:32am

September 16th-19th, 2021

 

  • The Fredericksburg Fair is back at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds!

    • 17th-19th. Doors open Friday @ 5PM. Free Parking and Free Admission.  Info on WFLS FBK page.

  • America’s Largest RV Show: 

    • 15th-19th. Hershey, PA @ Giant Center. Find ticket info & more here.

  • Fredericksburg Pet Show:

    • 18th-19th. 10AM TO 5 PM. Fredericksburg Expo Center. This family-fun event brings together pet owners, lovers and enthusiasts with vendors that represent all aspects of the pet world. Find out ticket info & more here.   

  • Gilmanor Fall Trade Day:

    • Saturday, 18th in Glen Allen. It’s the largest poultry and livestock swap in Virginia.  It happens for one day every Spring and Fall.  Get there early!

  • Fredericksburg Nationals vs. Lynchburg:

    • Games are the 16th @ 7:05pm, 17th @ 7:05pm, 18th @ 6:05pm & 19th @1:35pm. Find ticket info & more here. 

  • Pumpkin picking at Snead’s Asparagus Farm starts this Saturday, Sept. 18th!

  • Belvedere Plantation- Sunflower Spectacular:

    • Saturday, Sept.18th thru Sept. 26th. Also, the opening day for their Fall Harvest Festival is Saturday, Sept. 18th.  They have a Corn maze that’s theme is 9/11.  See corn maze on WFLS FBK page.

  • Kids Pollinator Day at Meadows Farms Nurseries:

    • Sat. Sept. 18th. 11am-2pm. FREE.  Kids can hunt for pollinators, make a craft and learn about pollinator gardens.
