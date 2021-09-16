Weather Alert
Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings: Doggies, Kitties, RV’s & More!
Sep 16, 2021 @ 8:32am
September 16th-19th, 2021
The Fredericksburg Fair is back at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds!
17th-19th. Doors open Friday @ 5PM. Free Parking and Free Admission. Info on
WFLS FBK page.
America’s Largest RV Show:
15th-19th. Hershey, PA @ Giant Center. Find ticket info & more
here
.
Fredericksburg Pet Show:
18th-19th. 10AM TO 5 PM. Fredericksburg Expo Center. This family-fun event brings together pet owners, lovers and enthusiasts with vendors that represent all aspects of the pet world. Find out ticket info & more
here.
Gilmanor Fall Trade Day:
Saturday, 18th in Glen Allen. It’s the largest poultry and livestock swap in Virginia. It happens for one day every Spring and Fall. Get there early!
Fredericksburg Nationals vs. Lynchburg:
Games are the 16th @ 7:05pm, 17th @ 7:05pm, 18th @ 6:05pm & 19th @1:35pm. Find ticket info & more
here.
Pumpkin picking at Snead’s Asparagus Farm starts this Saturday, Sept. 18th!
Belvedere Plantation- Sunflower Spectacular:
Saturday, Sept.18th thru Sept. 26th. Also, the opening day for their Fall Harvest Festival is Saturday, Sept. 18th. They have a Corn maze that’s theme is 9/11. See corn maze on
WFLS FBK page.
Kids Pollinator Day at Meadows Farms Nurseries:
Sat. Sept. 18th. 11am-2pm. FREE. Kids can hunt for pollinators, make a craft and learn about pollinator gardens.
September 18th, 2021
