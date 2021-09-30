Weather Alert
Weekend Happenings: Fairs, Scares & Music!
Sep 30, 2021 @ 6:35am
September 30th-Oct. 3rd, 2021
Final Weekend for State Fair of Virginia at Meadow Event Park!
30th-Oct. 3rd. Free Parking. Info
Here.
Brooks & Dunn at Jiffy Lube Live, Saturday Oct. 2nd at 7 pm!
Romanian Festival:
Sat. Oct. 2nd. 12 PM TO 7 PM. Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church. Free Admission, all welcome! Experience traditional Romanian Food, Music, Folk Dances & more!
Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:
Opening night is Sunday Oct. 3rd and will run thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt takes guests in small groups for a frightening 30-minute experience that brings them next to abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly suggested. Ticket info
HERE.
The Original Sewing & Quilt Expo at the Fredericksburg Expo Center
Sept. 30th-Oct. 2nd. 3 days of classes, workshops, techniques and more! Find info
HERE.
Stafford Fall Family Fest
Sat. Oct. 2nd. 11 AM to 4 PM. John Lee Pratt Memorial Park.
Hayrides, The Great Pumpkin Derby & Food Vendors just to name a few. Admission & parking are free.
Ashland Berry Farm Haunts Opens This Weekend!
Terror on the Farm. 4 Haunts including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find ticket info & more
HERE.
October 1st, 2021
