Weekend Happenings: Fairs, Scares & Music!

Sep 30, 2021 @ 6:35am

September 30th-Oct. 3rd, 2021

  • Final Weekend for State Fair of Virginia at Meadow Event Park!

    • 30th-Oct. 3rd. Free Parking. Info Here. 

  • Brooks & Dunn at Jiffy Lube Live, Saturday Oct. 2nd at 7 pm! 

  • Romanian Festival:

    • Sat. Oct. 2nd. 12 PM TO 7 PM. Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church. Free Admission, all welcome! Experience traditional Romanian Food, Music, Folk Dances & more!

  • Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:

    • Opening night is Sunday Oct. 3rd and will run thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt takes guests in small groups for a frightening 30-minute experience that brings them next to abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods.  Advanced ticket purchase is strongly suggested. Ticket info HERE.

  • The Original Sewing & Quilt Expo at the Fredericksburg Expo Center

    • Sept. 30th-Oct. 2nd. 3 days of classes, workshops, techniques and more! Find info HERE.

  • Stafford Fall Family Fest

    • Sat. Oct. 2nd. 11 AM to 4 PM. John Lee Pratt Memorial Park. Hayrides, The Great Pumpkin Derby & Food Vendors just to name a few. Admission & parking are free. 

  • Ashland Berry Farm Haunts Opens This Weekend!

    • Terror on the Farm. 4 Haunts including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find ticket info & more HERE.
