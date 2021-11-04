      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings: Family Fun & Education

Nov 4, 2021 @ 6:24am

Nov. 4th – Nov. 7th, 2021

  • TONIGHT (Nov. 4th): Kane Brown, “Blessed & Free” Tour at Capital One Arena

  • FXBG Fall Movie Series: “Cruella”

    • Sat. Nov. 6th. Dixon Park. Join in on the fun for a FREE family movie night in the park. They will have a food truck available for dinner. Bring your chairs and blankets. Gates open at 5 pm, movie starts at dark.

  • Wreaths Across America at Mission BBQ

    • This Saturday, Nov. 6th, the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be at the Mission BBQ on Plank Road from 11am-2pm. Stop by, grab some lunch and learn about the mission of Wreaths Across America.

  • Animal Rescue Festival

    • Sat. Nov. 6th. The day begins and ends at Maury Park. The Walk for the Animals, a one-mile stroll through historic downtown Fredericksburg, is the first event; personal pets welcome! The free festival featuring local vendors, music, food trucks, and drinks starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. https://fredspca.salsalabs.org/arf2021/index.html

  • 64th Annual Urbanna Oyster Festival 

    • Nov. 5th & 6th. It’s a weekend full of festivities, food, and fun, all to celebrate the Oyster!  Join for live music, food,  one-of-a-kind fireman’s parade, the Virginia State Oyster Shucking Competition, and so much more!  Pay-As-You-Go Festival! https://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com/
