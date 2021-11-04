Weather Alert
Listen
Bonnie Miller
Bill West
Kelly Heflin
B-Dub Radio Saturday Night
Gospel Show With Bobby Orrock
Bonnie’s Hen House
Classic Country Show with Norman Lee
In The Community
Steve & Tiffany
Steve & Tiffany – Spooky Squad
Steve & Tiffany – Underdogs of Love
Steve & Tiffany On Demand
Nashville Nook
Win
Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Concerts & Events
Events
Weekend Happenings!
Fredericksburg Nationals
Photos
Fred Scoreboard
Submit Your Event
Closings & Delays
Traffic/Weather
Traffic
Weather Forecast
Country Club Sign Up
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
93.3 WFLS
Featured
Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings: Family Fun & Education
Nov 4, 2021 @ 6:24am
Nov. 4th – Nov. 7th, 2021
TONIGHT (Nov. 4th): Kane Brown, “Blessed & Free” Tour at Capital One Arena
FXBG Fall Movie Series: “Cruella”
Sat. Nov. 6th. Dixon Park. Join in on the fun for a FREE family movie night in the park. They will have a food truck available for dinner. Bring your chairs and blankets. Gates open at 5 pm, movie starts at dark.
Wreaths Across America at Mission BBQ
This Saturday, Nov. 6th, the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be at the Mission BBQ on Plank Road from 11am-2pm. Stop by, grab some lunch and learn about the mission of Wreaths Across America.
Animal Rescue Festival
Sat. Nov. 6th. The day begins and ends at Maury Park. The Walk for the Animals, a one-mile stroll through historic downtown Fredericksburg, is the first event; personal pets welcome! The free festival featuring local vendors, music, food trucks, and drinks starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
https://fredspca.salsalabs.org/arf2021/index.html
64th Annual Urbanna Oyster Festival
Nov. 5th & 6th. It’s a weekend full of festivities, food, and fun, all to celebrate the Oyster! Join for live music, food, one-of-a-kind fireman’s parade, the Virginia State Oyster Shucking Competition, and so much more! Pay-As-You-Go Festival!
https://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com/
November 6th, 2021
View full playlist
Listen
Bonnie Miller
Bill West
Kelly Heflin
B-Dub Radio Saturday Night
Gospel Show With Bobby Orrock
Bonnie’s Hen House
Classic Country Show with Norman Lee
In The Community
Steve & Tiffany
Steve & Tiffany – Spooky Squad
Steve & Tiffany – Underdogs of Love
Steve & Tiffany On Demand
Nashville Nook
Win
Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Concerts & Events
Events
Weekend Happenings!
Fredericksburg Nationals
Photos
Fred Scoreboard
Submit Your Event
Closings & Delays
Traffic/Weather
Traffic
Weather Forecast
Country Club Sign Up
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On