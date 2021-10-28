      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings! Happy Halloween!

Oct 28, 2021 @ 5:46am

Oct. 28tht-Oct. 31st, 2021

  • HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

  • Old Dominion at After Hours Concerts, Meadow Event Park on Friday, Oct. 29th at 6 pm

  •  Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural concert at 7:30pm at the Lifepoint auditorium on Friday Oct. 29th

  • FredNats 2nd Annual Fallfest

    • Saturday, October 30th. FredNats Ballpark. FredNats Fallfest is BACK and bigger than ever at the ballpark this year! Don’t miss trick or treating on the field, pumpkin games, costume contests, sing-a-longs, pumpkin painting and more! Admission to the event is FREE! Some activities, like pumpkin painting will require a fee, but there will be plenty of FREE, fun activities. Find more info HERE.

  • Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble Presents: “Nevermore”

    • Friday, Oct. 22nd – 24th & 28th – 31st.  Enjoy A Night At The Theater Watching A Musical That Follows The Life Of Edgar Allan Poe And The Internal And External Struggles He Faced Which Are Depicted As Inspiring His Writings. Tickets Are $20. Find More Info HERE.

  • Mark Wills at the Groove Music Hall at Dominion Raceway on Saturday, Oct. 30th at 8 pm

  • Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department Festival & Parade

    • Saturday, Oct. 30th. Festival begins at 10am at fire station.  Parade kicks off at 11am.  There will be brunswick stew.  (Frog Level is off Rt.2 near Kings Dominion) 

  • 7th Annual Harvest Festival Fly-in at Shannon Airport

    • Sat. Oct. 30th. Trunk or Treat candy drop aviation style.  Enjoy a day of flying, food, games, candy and more!

  • Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat from 6:30pm-8pm On Sun. Oct. 31st!

  • Kings Dominion “Halloween Haunt”

    • Fridays, Saturday’s & Sunday’s. Runs Thru Oct. 31st. Find More Info HERE. 

  • Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:

    • Opening Night Is Sunday Oct. 3rd And Will Run Thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt Takes Guests In Small Groups For A Frightening 30-Minute Experience That Brings Them Next To Abandoned, Historic Buildings And Into The Dark Woods.  Advanced Ticket Purchase Is Strongly Suggested. Ticket Info HERE.

  • Ashland Berry Farm Haunts 

    • Terror On The Farm. 4 Haunts Including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find Ticket Info & More HERE.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On