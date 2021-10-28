Weather Alert
Weekend Happenings! Happy Halloween!
Oct 28, 2021 @ 5:46am
Oct. 28tht-Oct. 31st, 2021
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
Old Dominion at After Hours Concerts, Meadow Event Park on Friday, Oct. 29th at 6 pm
Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural concert at 7:30pm at the Lifepoint auditorium on Friday Oct. 29th
FredNats 2nd Annual Fallfest
Saturday, October 30th. FredNats Ballpark. FredNats Fallfest is BACK and bigger than ever at the ballpark this year!
Don’t miss trick or treating on the field, pumpkin games, costume contests, sing-a-longs, pumpkin painting and more! Admission to the event is FREE! Some activities, like pumpkin painting will require a fee, but there will be plenty of FREE, fun activities. Find more info
HERE.
Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble Presents: “Nevermore”
Friday, Oct. 22nd – 24th & 28th – 31st. Enjoy A Night At The Theater Watching A Musical That Follows The Life Of Edgar Allan Poe And The Internal And External Struggles He Faced Which Are Depicted As Inspiring His Writings. Tickets Are $20. Find More Info
HERE.
Mark Wills at the Groove Music Hall at Dominion Raceway on Saturday, Oct. 30th at 8 pm
Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department Festival & Parade
Saturday, Oct. 30th. Festival begins at 10am at fire station. Parade kicks off at 11am. There will be brunswick stew. (Frog Level is off Rt.2 near Kings Dominion)
7th Annual Harvest Festival Fly-in at Shannon Airport
Sat. Oct. 30th. Trunk or Treat candy drop aviation style. Enjoy a day of flying, food, games, candy and more!
Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat from 6:30pm-8pm On Sun. Oct. 31st!
Kings Dominion “Halloween Haunt”
Fridays, Saturday’s & Sunday’s. Runs Thru Oct. 31st. Find More Info
HERE.
Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:
Opening Night Is Sunday Oct. 3rd And Will Run Thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt Takes Guests In Small Groups For A Frightening 30-Minute Experience That Brings Them Next To Abandoned, Historic Buildings And Into The Dark Woods. Advanced Ticket Purchase Is Strongly Suggested. Ticket Info
HERE.
Ashland Berry Farm Haunts
Terror On The Farm. 4 Haunts Including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find Ticket Info & More
HERE.
October 30th, 2021
