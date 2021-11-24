      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings: Happy Thanksgiving!

Nov 24, 2021 @ 8:31am

Nov. 26th – Nov. 28th, 2021

  • Wine & Design $10 Family Paint & Open House (Saturday, Nov. 27th)

    • 10 am-12:30 pm. It’s the 6th Annual Small Business Saturday $10 Family Paint! They will be painting this adorable Candy Cane Snowman on 8 x 10 canvases. Perfect family activity to get in the Holiday Spirit. Located at 502 Sophia St directly across from Brock’s Riverside Grill. All info HERE.

  • Provisions Thrift Store Lake Anna Holiday Open House (Saturday, Nov. 27th)

    • 10 am-4 pm. Hourly Door prizes, sales & light refreshments. 5743 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Free. All info HERE.

  • Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village at Meadow Event Park

    • Virginia’s best synchronized Christmas light & music attraction! Open every night at 5:30pm through January 2nd. Find all info HERE.

  • 16th Annual Nutcracker by Northern Virginia Ballet and Academy of Russian Ballet (Saturday, Nov. 27th)

    • Get into the holiday spirits during this Thanksgiving weekend with NVB/Academy of Russian Ballet’s 16th Annual Spectacular Nutcracker Performance! Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas. Two shows: 2 pm & 6 pm. Find all info HERE.

