Weekend Happenings: Happy Thanksgiving!
Nov 24, 2021 @ 8:31am
Nov. 26th – Nov. 28th, 2021
Wine & Design $10 Family Paint & Open House (Saturday, Nov. 27th)
10 am-12:30 pm. It’s the 6th Annual Small Business Saturday $10 Family Paint! They will be painting this adorable Candy Cane Snowman on 8 x 10 canvases. Perfect family activity to get in the Holiday Spirit. Located at 502 Sophia St directly across from Brock’s Riverside Grill. All info
Provisions Thrift Store Lake Anna Holiday Open House (Saturday, Nov. 27th)
10 am-4 pm. Hourly Door prizes, sales & light refreshments. 5743 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Free. All info
Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village at Meadow Event Park
Virginia’s best synchronized Christmas light & music attraction! Open every night at 5:30pm through January 2nd. Find all info
16th Annual Nutcracker by Northern Virginia Ballet and Academy of Russian Ballet (Saturday, Nov. 27th)
Get into the holiday spirits during this Thanksgiving weekend with NVB/Academy of Russian Ballet’s 16th Annual Spectacular Nutcracker Performance! Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas. Two shows: 2 pm & 6 pm. Find all info
November 25th, 2021
