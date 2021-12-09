Weather Alert
93.3 WFLS
Featured
Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings: Holiday Cheer!
Dec 9, 2021 @ 8:56am
Dec. 10th – Dec. 12th, 2021
Holiday Open House (Dec. 10th-12th)
9 am – 5 pm. Spotsylvania Visitors Center & Spotsylvania County Museum. Two locations, dozens of unique gifts! Children’s activities, unique gift ideas, raffle prizes, refreshments and visits from Santa!
Fredericksburg Ballet Centre’s,
“The Nutcracker”
(Dec. 11th – 12th)
Saturday, Dec. 11th at 2 pm & Sunday, Dec. 12th at 2 pm. From the areas longest running ballet company, The Fredericksburg Ballet Centre’s annual “Nutcracker” performance will be held at James Monroe High School. Tickets may be purchased at FBC and general admission tickets are $18/ at the door $20. There is something for the whole family. Mice and soldiers fight, dolls come to life and sugar plum fairies dance.
Jingle Laughs at Strangeways (Friday, Dec. 10th)
8 pm. Strangeways Brewing Fredericksburg. Join for a night of hilarity with host Dionne Alexander, guest comics, Jim Swanson and Tyler Boitnott, feature act, Bryan Siegel, and headliner Dan Ellison, the Educated Redneck.
MyFamm 5th Annual Toy Drive (Saturday, Dec. 11th)
9 am – 2 pm. 4 mile fork shopping center, 5099 Jefferson Davis Hwy. MyFamm will be collecting new unwrapped toys and teen items for local children in need. Please drop by the trailer to donate a toy and say hello!
Stafford Regional Choral Society Holiday Concert (Sunday, Dec. 12th)
3 pm. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Stafford. Stafford Regional Choral Society (SRCS) will present “Home for Christmas,” an afternoon celebration of the holiday season. The concert is free to the public. For the safety of all performers and audience members, we request that everyone wear a mask for the 75-minute concert. A freewill donation will be collected during the concert to support the SRCS Scholarship Program.
If You Or Someone You Know Has A Big Event In The Fredericksburg Area, Tell Everyone About It On Our Website
Go To The Events Tab And Submit Your Event To Be Posted!
December 9th, 2021
