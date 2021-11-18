      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings: It’s the Holiday Season

Nov 18, 2021 @ 6:15am

Nov. 18th – Nov. 21st, 2021

  • FXBG Drive-In Holiday Movie Series: “Home Alone” (Friday, Nov. 19th)

    • Old Mill Park. Free. Gates open at 5 p.m. Movie starts at dark. Food truck will be on-site. More info HERE. 

  • Pictures with Santa at Messick’s Farm Market (Saturday, Nov. 20th)

    • 6025 Catlett Rd, Bealeton. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictures will be held outside with Santa sitting on a tractor. Everyone else will be next to tractor or sitting on the front of it. Pictures are free and they will be accepting canned good donations for local food banks. More info HERE. 

  • American Red Cross Blood Drive (Saturday, Nov. 20th)

    • Fairview Baptist Church and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St. FXBG. Masks and appointments will be required. Blood is needed even more during the COVID-19 crisis. More info HERE.

  • Hope Presbyterian Church Christmas Craft & Vendor Show (Saturday, Nov. 20th)

    • Hope Presbyterian Church,11121 Leavells Rd. FXBG. FREE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by Hope Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg to visit their 6th annual Christmas Craft and Vendor Show. There will be handmade wooden, glass, knit, fiber, jewelry, and food items. Plus vendors with candles, jewelry, bags, kitchenware, and more! More info HERE.

