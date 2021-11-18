Weather Alert
Listen
Bonnie Miller
Bill West
Kelly Heflin
B-Dub Radio Saturday Night
Gospel Show With Bobby Orrock
Bonnie’s Hen House
Classic Country Show with Norman Lee
In The Community
Steve & Tiffany
Steve & Tiffany – Spooky Squad
Steve & Tiffany – Underdogs of Love
Steve & Tiffany On-Demand
Nashville Nook
Win
Contests
Contest Rules
Events
WFLS Events
Concerts
Community Events
Weekend Happenings!
Fredericksburg Nationals
Fred Scoreboard
Submit Your Event
Closings & Delays
Traffic/Weather
Traffic
Weather Forecast
Country Club Sign Up
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
93.3 WFLS
Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings: It’s the Holiday Season
Nov 18, 2021 @ 6:15am
Nov. 18th – Nov. 21st, 2021
FXBG Drive-In Holiday Movie Series: “Home Alone” (Friday, Nov. 19th)
Old Mill Park. Free. Gates open at 5 p.m. Movie starts at dark. Food truck will be on-site. More info
HERE.
Pictures with Santa at Messick’s Farm Market (Saturday, Nov. 20th)
6025 Catlett Rd, Bealeton. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictures will be held outside with Santa sitting on a tractor. Everyone else will be next to tractor or sitting on the front of it. Pictures are free and they will be accepting canned good donations for local food banks. More info
HERE.
American Red Cross Blood Drive (Saturday, Nov. 20th)
Fairview Baptist Church and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St. FXBG. Masks and appointments will be required. Blood is needed even more during the COVID-19 crisis. More info
HERE.
Hope Presbyterian Church Christmas Craft & Vendor Show (Saturday, Nov. 20th)
Hope Presbyterian Church,11121 Leavells Rd. FXBG. FREE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by Hope Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg to visit their 6th annual Christmas Craft and Vendor Show. There will be handmade wooden, glass, knit, fiber, jewelry, and food items. Plus vendors with candles, jewelry, bags, kitchenware, and more! More info
HERE.
November 19th, 2021
View full playlist
Listen
Bonnie Miller
Bill West
Kelly Heflin
B-Dub Radio Saturday Night
Gospel Show With Bobby Orrock
Bonnie’s Hen House
Classic Country Show with Norman Lee
In The Community
Steve & Tiffany
Steve & Tiffany – Spooky Squad
Steve & Tiffany – Underdogs of Love
Steve & Tiffany On-Demand
Nashville Nook
Win
Contests
Contest Rules
Events
WFLS Events
Concerts
Community Events
Weekend Happenings!
Fredericksburg Nationals
Fred Scoreboard
Submit Your Event
Closings & Delays
Traffic/Weather
Traffic
Weather Forecast
Country Club Sign Up
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On