Weekend Happenings! Nights At The Theater, Raceway & Haunts

Oct 21, 2021 @ 6:47am

Oct. 21st-Oct. 24th, 2021

  • Fall SGK Gun Show

    • October 23rd – 24th. 9am to 5 pm. Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. An organized and legal event that promotes understanding of the shooting sports, appreciation of American history, and an opportunity to view historic and contemporary weapons.

  • Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble Presents: “Nevermore”

    • Friday, Oct. 22nd – 24th & 28th – 31st.  Enjoy a night at the theater watching a musical that follows the life of Edgar Allan Poe and the internal and external struggles he faced which are depicted as inspiring his writings. Tickets are $20. Find more info HERE.

  • Saturday Night NASCAR Race

    • October 23rd. Dominion Raceway & Entertainment. Gates open at 5, Race starts at 7. Tickets start at $18.

  • Kings Dominion “Halloween Haunt”

    • Fridays, Saturday’s & Sunday’s. Runs Thru Oct. 31st. Find More Info HERE. 

  • Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:

    • Opening Night Is Sunday Oct. 3rd And Will Run Thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt Takes Guests In Small Groups For A Frightening 30-Minute Experience That Brings Them Next To Abandoned, Historic Buildings And Into The Dark Woods.  Advanced Ticket Purchase Is Strongly Suggested. Ticket Info HERE.

  • Ashland Berry Farm Haunts 

    • Terror On The Farm. 4 Haunts Including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find Ticket Info & More HERE.
