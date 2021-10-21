Weather Alert
Weekend Happenings! Nights At The Theater, Raceway & Haunts
Oct 21, 2021 @ 6:47am
Oct. 21st-Oct. 24th, 2021
Fall SGK Gun Show
October 23rd – 24th. 9am to 5 pm. Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. An organized and legal event that promotes understanding of the shooting sports, appreciation of American history, and an opportunity to view historic and contemporary weapons.
Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble Presents: “Nevermore”
Friday, Oct. 22nd – 24th & 28th – 31st. Enjoy a night at the theater watching a musical that follows the life of Edgar Allan Poe and the internal and external struggles he faced which are depicted as inspiring his writings. Tickets are $20. Find more info
HERE.
Saturday Night NASCAR Race
October 23rd. Dominion Raceway & Entertainment. Gates open at 5, Race starts at 7. Tickets start at $18.
Kings Dominion “Halloween Haunt”
Fridays, Saturday’s & Sunday’s. Runs Thru Oct. 31st. Find More Info
HERE.
Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:
Opening Night Is Sunday Oct. 3rd And Will Run Thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt Takes Guests In Small Groups For A Frightening 30-Minute Experience That Brings Them Next To Abandoned, Historic Buildings And Into The Dark Woods. Advanced Ticket Purchase Is Strongly Suggested. Ticket Info
HERE.
Ashland Berry Farm Haunts
Terror On The Farm. 4 Haunts Including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find Ticket Info & More
HERE.
October 21st, 2021
