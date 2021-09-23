Weather Alert
Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings (9/23-9/26): Spotsy Turns 300 & the Beach Boys!
Sep 23, 2021 @ 8:44am
September 23rd-26th, 2021
Brad Paisley at After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park on Thursday, Sept. 23rd. Show starts at 6 pm. Find ticket info & more
HERE.
State Fair of Virginia Opens Friday, Sept. 24th & runs thru Oct. 3rd. Find more info
HERE.
Greek Festival
Sept. 25th-26th. Sat. 11-8. Sun. 12-6. Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church.
https://www.fredgreek.org/
Spotsy 300th Celebration!
Sat. Sept. 25th. Spotsylvania Historic Courthouse District. Starts at 4pm to 8pm. Celebrate Spotsy’s birthday with live entertainment & music, food trucks, birthday party zone & so much more family-friendly fun! Make sure to stay for the fireworks display to end the party at 8 pm!
Davey’s Battle Brothers Memorial Motorcycle Ride 2021
Sat., September 25th. Registration begins at 8:30 am. Starts at Mason-Ruhren Readiness Center and ends with lunch at 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company. Registration is $25 per bike and $10 for passenger and all riders and passengers must sign a ride waiver. This ride is to support the War Horse Forge and the Stafford Food Security, Inc. They will be taking non-perishable food donations for the Stafford Food Security Pantry ” Shielding Children From Hunger “. Find out more
HERE.
Brooke Point Fall Craft Fair
Sat. Sept. 25th. Brooke Point High School. 9 am to 2:30 pm. Admission cost is $3. There will be over 100 crafters with handmade items, food, and door prizes. This event benefits the football team!
Young Eagles Flights for Youth at Stafford Regional Airport
Sat. 25th. Free airplane orientation flights will be available for youth 8 to 17 years old. Stafford Regional Airport. Flights begin at 9 am to 11:30 am. Free parking. Youth wishing to participate must arrive with a parent or legal guardian who must sign a release form for their youth.
Pizza Palooza 2021
Saturday, 25th in Downtown Fredericksburg. 5 to 9 pm. Admission is $2. Enjoy $1 pizza by the slice & $5 wine/beer. Listen to the Beatles tunes and classic rock by Fredericksburg’s own, Acoustic Onion. Vote for your favorite pizza vendor in the Battle of the Pizzas competition for Best Slice in the ‘Burg and so much more! This is a fundraiser for the Fredericksburg-Este Association.
Fredericksburg Nationals Concert Series: The Beach Boys
Don’t miss your chance to see the “Beach Boys” at FredNats Ballpark on Sunday, September 26th. Concert @ 7:00 pm. Find Ticket Info & More
Here.
Pumpkin Picking At Snead’s Asparagus Farm Open!
September 25th, 2021
