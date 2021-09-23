      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings (9/23-9/26): Spotsy Turns 300 & the Beach Boys!

Sep 23, 2021 @ 8:44am

September 23rd-26th, 2021

  • Brad Paisley at After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park on Thursday, Sept. 23rd. Show starts at 6 pm. Find ticket info & more HERE. 

  • State Fair of Virginia Opens Friday, Sept. 24th &  runs thru Oct. 3rd. Find more info HERE. 

  • Greek Festival

  • Spotsy 300th Celebration!

    • Sat. Sept. 25th. Spotsylvania Historic Courthouse District. Starts at 4pm to 8pm.  Celebrate Spotsy’s birthday with live entertainment & music, food trucks, birthday party zone & so much more family-friendly fun! Make sure to stay for the fireworks display to end the party at 8 pm!

  • Davey’s Battle Brothers Memorial Motorcycle Ride 2021

    • Sat., September 25th. Registration begins at 8:30 am. Starts at Mason-Ruhren Readiness Center and ends with lunch at 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company. Registration is $25 per bike and $10 for passenger and all riders and passengers must sign a ride waiver. This ride is to support the War Horse Forge and the Stafford Food Security, Inc. They will be  taking non-perishable food donations for the Stafford Food Security Pantry ” Shielding Children From Hunger “. Find out more HERE.

  • Brooke Point Fall Craft Fair

    • Sat. Sept. 25th. Brooke Point High School. 9 am to 2:30 pm. Admission cost is $3. There will be over 100 crafters with handmade items, food, and door prizes. This event benefits the football team!

  • Young Eagles Flights for Youth at Stafford Regional Airport

    • Sat. 25th. Free airplane orientation flights will be available for youth 8 to 17 years old. Stafford Regional Airport. Flights begin at 9 am to 11:30 am. Free parking. Youth wishing to participate must arrive with a parent or legal guardian who must sign a release form for their youth. 

  • Pizza Palooza 2021

    • Saturday, 25th in Downtown Fredericksburg. 5 to 9 pm. Admission is $2. Enjoy $1 pizza by the slice & $5 wine/beer. Listen to the Beatles tunes and classic rock by Fredericksburg’s own, Acoustic Onion. Vote for your favorite pizza vendor in the Battle of the Pizzas competition for Best Slice in the ‘Burg and so much more! This is a  fundraiser for the Fredericksburg-Este Association.

  • Fredericksburg Nationals Concert Series: The Beach Boys

    • Don’t miss your chance to see the “Beach Boys” at FredNats Ballpark on Sunday, September 26th. Concert @ 7:00 pm. Find Ticket Info & More Here. 

  • Pumpkin Picking At Snead’s Asparagus Farm Open!

