      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings: Veterans Day 2021

Nov 10, 2021 @ 7:21am

Nov. 11th – Nov. 14th, 2021

  • Veterans Day Walking Procession & Ceremony (Thursday, Nov. 11th)

    • Route proceeds along Washington Avenue from Mary Ball Street to George Street, starting at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

  • Veterans Day 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run (Thursday, Nov. 11th)

  • Gobble Gobble Comedy Night (Friday, Nov. 12th)

    • Strangeway’s Brewing Company. It’s a night of FREE live comedy. Show starts at 8pm – 10pm. Pork Junkies food truck will be on site. Comics on the show range from rising local talent to national touring headliners. Find more info HERE.

  • Family Day: Happy Birthday Marine Corps! National Museum of the Marine Corps (Saturday, Nov. 13th)

    •  18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps and the 15th anniversary of the museum with birthday-themed crafts. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Free admission. usmcmuseum.com

  • Rappahannock Model Railroaders at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre Mall (Saturday, Nov.13th & Sunday, Nov. 14th)

    • Spotsylvania Towne Centre Mall near food court. Saturday,  10:00am – 8:00pm & Sunday,  11:00am – 5:00pm. See their trains operating on their O-Gauge modular layout! https://www.rmrailroaders.com/

  • AHPS Fall Festival & Vendor Fair (Saturday, Nov. 13th)

    • Aquia Harbour Preschool 2nd Annual Fall Festival & Vendor Fair! Games, prizes, vendors, food trucks & more! Briarpatch Park 2003 Aquia Drive, Stafford. 9 a.m. to 2.p.m. Free! Find more info HERE.

  • FOP Auxiliary Fall Vendor And Craft Fair (Saturday, Nov. 13th)

    • Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15. 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg. 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. The event will have a variety of vendors and crafters. More than half of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Veterans Day.

  • Holiday Market (Saturday, Nov. 13th)

    • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Revatone Farm Weddings & Events, 10828 Catharpin Rd, Spotsy. FREE! 100 different local and out-of-state vendors will be on site to feature their unique crafts and/or services including home decor items, face painting, fresh coffee, hot cocoa bombs, food trucks, DJ & more! Kick off your holiday shopping while enjoying the newly renovated barn and rustic country setting.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On