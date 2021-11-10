Weather Alert
Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings: Veterans Day 2021
Nov 10, 2021 @ 7:21am
Nov. 11th – Nov. 14th, 2021
Veterans Day Walking Procession & Ceremony (Thursday, Nov. 11th)
Route proceeds along Washington Avenue from Mary Ball Street to George Street, starting at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free.
fxbgparks.com
.
Veterans Day 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run (Thursday, Nov. 11th)
King George High School Stadium, 10100 Foxes Way. 8:30 a.m. $10–$20. Sponsored by King George High School DECA. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register at
runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5KMileFunRun
Gobble Gobble Comedy Night (F
riday, Nov. 12th)
Strangeway’s Brewing Company. It’s a night of FREE live comedy. Show starts at 8pm – 10pm. Pork Junkies food truck will be on site. Comics on the show range from rising local talent to national touring headliners. Find more info
HERE.
Family Day: Happy Birthday Marine Corps! National Museum of the Marine Corps (Saturday, Nov. 13th)
18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps and the 15th anniversary of the museum with birthday-themed crafts. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Free admission.
usmcmuseum.com
Rappahannock Model Railroaders at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre Mall (Saturday, Nov.13th & Sunday, Nov. 14th)
Spotsylvania Towne Centre Mall near food court. Saturday, 10:00am – 8:00pm & Sunday, 11:00am – 5:00pm. See their trains operating on their O-Gauge modular layout!
https://www.rmrailroaders.com/
AHPS Fall Festival & Vendor Fair (Saturday, Nov. 13th)
Aquia Harbour Preschool 2nd Annual Fall Festival & Vendor Fair! Games, prizes, vendors, food trucks & more!
Briarpatch Park
2003 Aquia Drive,
Stafford. 9 a.m. to 2.p.m. Free! Find more info
HERE.
FOP Auxiliary Fall Vendor And Craft Fair (Saturday, Nov. 13th)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15.
3700 Fallwood Lane,
Fredericksburg. 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. The event will have a variety of vendors and crafters. More than half of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Veterans Day.
Holiday Market (Saturday, Nov. 13th)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Revatone Farm Weddings & Events, 10828 Catharpin Rd, Spotsy. FREE! 100 different local and out-of-state vendors will be on site to feature their unique crafts and/or services including home decor items, face painting, fresh coffee, hot cocoa bombs, food trucks, DJ & more! Kick off your holiday shopping while enjoying the newly renovated barn and rustic country setting.
