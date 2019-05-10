Weis Markets at Breezewood is collecting donations for the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter. I had to run in there after work yesterday to pick up a few things and I saw the collection basket. It’s the 11th annual Weis Paws for Pets. There’s a list of items you can purchase at Weis and add to the cart.

The no-kill animal shelter is always in need of old towels, blankets, cat food, dog food, toys etc.

I made some donations a few weeks ago.

If you want to donate to the shelter the address is 450 TV Drive.