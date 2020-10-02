WFLS Funny Money Online Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
NATIONAL FALL 2020 CASH CONTEST
*This is a National Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
- Promotional Period: The Fall 2020 Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, October 5, 2020 through Friday, November 6, 2020 (the “Promotional Period”).
- Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:59pm in the participating stations respective time zone.
- Eligibility
- The National Fall 2020 Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, other participating broadcast companies, Aptivada, and other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.
The National Fall 2020 Cash Contest will also be known as:
|KABG
|Big Bucks Blowout
|KATE-AM
|KATE’S CASH
|KAUS-AM
|Win Mower Cash
|KAUS-FM
|US Country’s Cash Crop
|KAYO-FM
|Words That Win
|KBAY
|Punchline Payoff
|KBFF-FM
|Campaign Cash
|KBMG-FM
|$1,000 AL DIA
|KBQB-FM
|92.7 Bob-FM’s Cash Cow
|KBRJ-FM
|KBEAR’s BFD (Bear Fund Dividend)
|KBTE-FM
|104.9 The Beat’s Money Mask
|KCEZ-FM
|Power 102.1’s $1,000 Paydays
|KCLB-FM
|1K Bill Pay
|KCPI-FM
|Breeze Bucks
|KDES-FM
|98-5 The Bull’s Grand-In-Your-Hand Giveaway
|KDES-HD2
|Mod Money
|KDGL-FM
|Everyday is Payday
|KDLO-FM
|Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
|KDOT-FM
|SWEAR JAR
|KDUT-FM
|$1,000 AL DIA
|KEAG-FM
|Money Monster
|KEZR
|Alpha Media
|KFBD-FM
|Fall into cash
|KFOR-AM/FM
|Presidential Payoff
|KFQD-AM
|What’s The Word
|KFRX-FM
|Stack a Day Giveaway
|KGLO-AM
|Fall Into Cash Contest
|KGNC-AM
|The Election Cash Connection
|KGNC-FM
|Bomb City Bucks
|KHAR-AM
|Word That Wins
|KIAI
|Cashapalooza
|KIBZ-FM
|Blaze Raise
|KINK-F2
|Karen’s Cash
|KIOT
|Coyote Cash Keyword
|KIRK
|Grand A Day GiveAway
|KIXX-FF
|Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
|KJAM-FM
|KJAM $1,000 a Day
|KJEL-FM
|Fall into cash
|KJFA
|Fuego 102.9’s Cash-A-Thon
|KJXK-FM
|The First Vaccinated Keyword Contest
|KKAL-FM
|The Krush 92.5’s $1000 Wine Game
|KKBB-FM
|The Groove Cash Stash
|KKDV-FM
|KKDV $25,000 Economic Stimulus
|KKIQ-FM
|KKIQ $25,000 Economic Stimulus
|KKJG-FM
|98.1 KJUG’s $1000 Words That Win
|KKRG
|Brooke and Jeffrey’s 25K Free Money Giveaway
|KKRV-FM
|Easy Money
|KKSD-FM
|Watertown Radio’s Fall
|KKSS
|The 25K Kiss Cash Code
|KKUS-FM
|The Ranch Covid Cash Rewards
|KKUU-Fm
|Big Boy’s Bankroll
|KLAK
|Fall Into Cash
|KLEY-FM
|El concurso del dinero de La Ley
|KLGR-AM
|2020 Fall Cash Contest
|KLGR-FM
|2020 Fall Cash Contest
|KLLL-FM
|$1000 IN CERAMIC CATS
|KLLY-FM
|Win $1000 in Candy Corn (or the cash equivalent)
|KLMS-AM/FM
|Pigskin Payout
|KLSS-FM
|Scare Cash
|KLVO
|La Palabra Que Paga
|KMAD
|Fall Into Cash
|KMKT
|Fall Into Cash
|KMMX-FM
|Mix 100.3’s Lub-BUCKS!
|KMXS-FM
|The 25K Giveaway
|KNUC-FM
|Seattle’s $1,000 Cash Cow Contest
|KNZR-AM/FM
|KNZR’s Money Talks
|KOKA
|Sowing Seeds
|KONE-FM
|CASH CONSPIRACY
|KOOI-FM
|106.5 JACK fm’s Ballot Bucks
|KOZZ-FM
|SWEAR JAR
|KPSI-FM
|Mix Money Man
|KQMV-FM
|Direct Deposit
|KRES
|Grand A Day GiveAway
|KRIB-AM
|Fall Into Cash
|KRQK-FM
|EL ATM de La Ley
|KRQM-GM
|Gerardo Silva
|KRQR-FM
|106.7 Z-Rock’s $25,000 Pumpkinhead Rainmaker
|KRTI FM
|Fall Into Cash
|KRWM-FM
|Win at Work
|KSAH-AM
|El concurso del dinero de Norteño
|KSAJ-FM
|The Fall Dash for Cash
|KSDR-FM
|Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
|KSNI-FM
|The Sunny Country Cash Cow
|KSTT-FM
|Coast 104.5’s Cool Cash Code Words
|KTAL-FM
|Rock to Riches
|KTCM
|Grand A Day GiveAway
|KTFM-FM
|SA Payday
|KTGL-FM
|Classic Cash
|KTHU-FM
|Thunder 100.7’s Grand in Your Hand
|KTHX-FM
|SWEAR JAR
|KTPK-FM
|The Fall Dash for Cash
|KTSA-AM
|Trump Change
|KTUB-AM
|$1,000 AL DIA
|KUIC-FM
|KUIC $25,000 Economic Stimulus
|KUPL
|CASHEDEMIC
|KUUB-FM
|SWEAR JAR
|KVEC-AM
|902 KVEC’s $1000 Paycheck Protection Program
|KVWE-FM
|Raid RoRo’s Wallet
|KWAT-AM
|Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
|KWHL-FM
|Cash Grab
|KWIQ-FM
|Easy Money
|KWIX
|Grand A Day GiveAway
|KXGL-FM
|1 K A Day Giveaway
|KYKX-FM
|2020 Race For The Cash
|KYSM-FM
|George and Jess’ Country Cash
|KYTC-FM
|Fall Into Cash
|KZDC-AM
|The Big Score
|KZKX-FM
|Karen’s Cash
|KZOZ-FM
|KZOZ Money For Nothing
|WARQ-FM
|Commercial-Free Cash Grab
|WARQ-HD2
|Go FUND Yourself
|WCCQ-FM
|WCCQ’s Stimulus Stash
|WCLI-FM
|Hank’s Freedom Fund
|WCOO-FM
|Thank You For Being a Friend
|WDHT-FM
|2020 Sucks! Win A Thousand Bucks!
|WDJX-FM
|Karen’s Cash
|WDLD-FM
|Wild Awesome Payday
|WERV-FM
|“Money in the Morning with Scott and Danielle” and “Doin the Cash with Mitch”
|WFLS-FM
|WFLS Funny Money Cash Contest
|WGHL-FM
|Dave and Mahoney’s $1000 Morning Bribery
|WGKS-FM
|Skip Eliot
|WGTZ-FM
|Generic Hand Sanitizer or $1000 Cash Equivalent
|WGZB-FM
|Nick Cannon’s Cash Blast
|WHBC-AM
|No Contact Cash
|WHBC-FM
|$1000 Of Pumpkin Spice Latte….or the cash equivalent
|WHXT-FM
|Quarantine Cash
|WIBW-FM
|The Fall Dash for Cash
|WIKZ-fm
|The MIX95.1 Fall Fun Funds
|WING-AM
|#WeWantToGetPaid
|WJMI-FM
|99 Jams Stimulus Bag
|WJOL-AM
|WJOL’s Money Talks
|WJXN-FM
|Stay at home Stimulus
|WJYP-AM/WMON-AM
|Contract Cash
|WKXI-FM
|Kixie Stimulus Cash
|WMFX-FM
|Commercial-Free Cash
|WMJM-FM
|Steve’s Stimulus Cash
|WMXE-FM/WWQB-FM
|Fall Into Cash
|WNTX-AM
|2020 Race for the Cash
|WQCM-FM
|Win a Thousand Bucks Because 2020 Sucks
|WRKS-FM
|Cash in From the Couch
|WROU-FM
|921 WROU 25K Stimulus Payday
|WRXQ-FM
|QRock’s Killer Cash
|WSCW-AM
|Trump Change
|WSSR-FM
|Star 96.7’s Monster Cash
|WVBX-FM
|Brooke & Jeffrey’s Cash
|WWDM-FM
|Steve Harvey’s $25k Cash Relief
|WWUZ-FM
|Brady’s 1K-A-Day Giveaway
|WXLC-FM
|Kick Off Kash
|WXMA-FM
|Jack Cash
|WYBB-FM
|Go Fund Yourself
- Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.
(c) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
To participate in the Contest, you must enter the required information on the station’s website. To receive additional bonus entries you must listen to the participating radio station in your area during the specified times. You may listen to the station or visit the station’s website for the specified times. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after the specified time. During those specific times per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must visit the station’s website. The following day, one random listener will be selected from all entries received on the previous business day and contacted via the phone number they entered in the contest entry form on the station’s website (the call to the listener will be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number the majority of the time, however we CANNOT guarantee this to be the case for every phone call.) IF contact is made with the randomly chosen daily listener, they will be awarded $1,000.
Qualifiers will be contacted during 9:00am-10:00am AKT/10:00am-11:00am PT/
11:00am-12:00pm MT/12:00pm-1:00pm CT/1:00pm-2:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)
If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners who listen via internet streaming may not receive all keywords based on geographic area and streaming insertions. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.
On the station’s website enter via the Aptivada entry form. First enter through Email, Facebook, Twitter, or Google via the Aptivada platform. Submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, address, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.
Bonus entries can be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:
- Entering the correct keyword (+1)
- Share link through FB, Twitter, or email and a friend enters (+5 each)
(c) EACH PARTICIPANT WILL EARN 1 ENTRY FOR SUBMITTING THE REQUIRED INFORMATION AND HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN 18 BONUS ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST. THIS GIVES EACH PARTICIPANT THE OPPORTUNITY FOR 19 ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST.
(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, internet, cell phone service and/or carrier issues or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy. Entry deemed made by holder of phone number.
Sponsor is not responsible for internet/telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://bit.ly/FallCashContest2020 If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.
- Prizes and Odds of Winning.
(a) One (1) DAILY PRIZE per weekday: A total of (25) twenty-five prizes of $1000 dollars will be awarded throughout the duration of the contest. Prizes will be awarded by randomly drawing a phone number from online entry. The Sponsors reserve the right to award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions conducted by the Sponsors.
(b) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.
(c) All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. The information will be sent to the appropriate local market to issue a $1000 check to the winner. This process will take 6-8 weeks before winner will be notified to pick up check. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 60 days of notification will be forfeited by the winner. Winner checks must be claimed in person.
- Winner Selection and Notification.
(a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.
(b) One daily winner will be randomly selected the following business day. One random listener will be chosen from all entries received the business day before and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form (the call to the listener will usually be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number per the times listed below. They will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded $1000. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the cash prize is awarded. If no randomly selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has expired, no cash prize will be awarded.
Qualifiers will be contacted during 9:00am-10:00am AKT/10:00am-11:00am PT/
11:00am-12:00pm MT/12:00pm-1:00pm CT/1:00pm-2:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)
(c) Participants must listen to obtain bonus keywords up to 18 times per day on their local participating station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact winner(s).
- Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.
- Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. Unless a member of winner’s immediate family, travel companion must be 18 years of age or older. Travel companion must travel with winner and must also sign and return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and travel companion, if any, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Alpha Media, LLC, and their advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.
- No prize transfers. Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value, in the Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prizes may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. Offer subject to federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or prohibited. By entering, participants agree to these rules and the decisions of the Sponsors.
- To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:
-
- agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;
- acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and
- represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.
- Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.
- To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.
- The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
- The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.
- Official Rules and Winner List
To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” National Fall Cash Contest,” or “Fall Cash Contest Winner List” to by June 7, 2020 to: Marketing – Cash Contest 1211 SW 5th Avenue Suite 750 Portland, OR, 97204
- Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy
The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/ . The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy
Sponsor(s):
Alpha Media Stations
Affiliated Stations
Aptivada
Campbellsville University Louisville
Cathedral City Auto Center
P & D Hail Dent Repair
Good Earth Soil & Materials
Roadside Gas & Mint Casino
First Call Auto Parts/Napa
Gunslingers Bar
Four Season Small Engine Repair
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
McCloskey Appliance Center
Traders Village
Stephens Roofing
Sportsman’s Warehouse and Wholesale Tire Outlet
BBS Jewelers
Beelow’s Steakhouse
McCloskey Appliance
Nutrition Authority
Russ’s Market
Pro Cam
Clean Juice
Patterson Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Kilgore
Pretty Strong
H & S PERFORMANCE
WHITE CLAW
Bank of the Bluegrass
Cordell Transportation
Royal Flush Septic Pumping
DQ Grill & Chill
Lithia Kia of Anchorage
Team CC
Denali Refuse
B&J Sporting Goods
Fielding Law
Christian Brothers Automotive
Rockin’ Ronnies
Lucky Star Casino
Waters Moving & Storage
R&S Marble & Granite
County Square Market
Cashmere Valley Bank
Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance
Shade Tree Customs
Baillios
Quality Buick GMC
IPS
National Roofing
Wilk Real Estate
Rod Baker Ford
Rathbun Cservenyak and Kozol
Turk Furniture
NuMark Credit Union
Wando Roofing
ABC Hydraulics
Pat Armstrong Ford
Perry Ford
Jet Splash Car Wash
Tri County Tire and Repair in Monroe City
Brown’s Furniture in Shelbina
Shelbina Villa Life Care in Shelbina
Meyer Implement Company in Monroe City
Bowling Green
Abraxas Youth Center
Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center