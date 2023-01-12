93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

St. Jude Radiothon

Share

Become a Partner in Hope
Call 800-335-9793

“No child should die in the dawn of life.”
Danny Thomas – Founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The annual WFLS and Window World of Fredericksburg St. Jude Radiothon has arrived!  Help to put an end to childhood cancer by becoming a Partner in Hope!  When you become a Partner in Hope for just $19 a month ($228 one time donation), you’ll receive the THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES t-shirt, just like the one Bonnie is wearing, to show the world that you help save lives.

 

ABC’s of Cancer
Brought to your by Green Top Sporting Goods

These colorful pieces of art have been created by St. Jude patients.  They describe the cancer journey one letter at a time.

CLICK HERE to see the ABC’s of Cancer

Meet St. Jude Patients

Meet Faith

Meet Quincy

View More St. Jude Patients

THANK YOU TO OUR PARTNERS IN HOPE

 

More about:
cancer
country cares
partner in hope
st jude
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
this shirt saves lives

Recently Played

In Your LoveTyler Childers
1:15am
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
1:13am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
1:10am
Two Dozen RosesShenandoah Ftg Luke Combs
1:06am
Burnin It DownJason Aldean
1:02am
View Full Playlist