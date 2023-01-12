St. Jude Radiothon
Become a Partner in Hope
Call 800-335-9793
“No child should die in the dawn of life.”
Danny Thomas – Founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
The annual WFLS and Window World of Fredericksburg St. Jude Radiothon has arrived! Help to put an end to childhood cancer by becoming a Partner in Hope! When you become a Partner in Hope for just $19 a month ($228 one time donation), you’ll receive the THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES t-shirt, just like the one Bonnie is wearing, to show the world that you help save lives.
ABC’s of Cancer
Brought to your by Green Top Sporting Goods
These colorful pieces of art have been created by St. Jude patients. They describe the cancer journey one letter at a time.
CLICK HERE to see the ABC’s of Cancer
Meet St. Jude Patients
Meet Faith
Diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called Ewing sarcoma.
Meet Keegan
Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Meet Maelin-Kate
Diagnosed with Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disease.
Meet Quincy
Diagnosed with a type of renal cancer called Wilms Tumor.
THANK YOU TO OUR PARTNERS IN HOPE
More about: