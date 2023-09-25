Brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Starting Monday, October 2nd…it’s your chance to win your share of $30,000 of Reckless Cash!

Listen for your 10 winning words every weekday between 7:00AM and 5:00PM…we’ll give the winning words at the top of each hour. After that hours words has been announced, you’ll have ONE (1) hour to enter that word in at WFLS.com for your chance to WIN $2,000 each weekday! PLUS…we’ll announce the word again at the bottom of the hour (approximately :35), just in case you missed it at the top of the hour.

BONUS ENTRIES…take advantage of the bonus entries available…BUT, once you’ve used a Bonus Entry, you will not be able to use it again throughout the contest.

Good Luck!