      Weather Alert

WFLS Walkers- Final Days!

Dec 30, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

We did it!  We made it to 52 weeks of walking!!!

Thanks for all my WFLS walkers who have been sticking this out with me….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

We are all doing this together to inspire, motivate and support one another.  If you need a rest day and that’s okay too.  Take them when you need them.

 

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 12/23- 15 min

Thursday, 12/24- Rest

Friday, 12/25- Rest

Saturday, 12/26- 15 min

Sunday, 12/27- 20 min

Monday, 12/28-Rest

Tuesday, 12/29- 15 min

Wednesday, 12/30-  20 min

Thursday, 12/31- 15 min

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at [email protected] or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

TAGS
motivate motivation support walk Walkers walking everyday wfls walkers