What are Jimmie Allen and Callista Clark up to?

January 5, 2023 4:00PM EST
Chelsea Thompson

Lately, Jimmie Allen and Callista Clark have been teasing “you think they’re ready for this?” on their socials. The posts include a photo of the two of them, back to back, with Jimmie looking off into the distance and Callista looking toward the camera. 

Of course, Jimmie’s currently at #1 on the country charts with “down home,” and it’s not clear what his next single will be. Though his chart-topper is the lead single from his Tulip Drive album, he’s also released the non-album track “Lose You” and floated a song called “Smalltown Anthem” on his socials

Callista, on the other hand, is the musical prodigy who scored a top 20 hit with her debut, “It’s ‘Cause I Am,” and released her full-length debut, Real to Me: The Way I Feel, in October.

While it sure seems like the two are gearing up for a collaboration, we’ll have to wait until Friday, January 13, to find out for sure, as their posts indicate. 

