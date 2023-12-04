What Are YOUR Holiday Traditions?

The holidays are all about making memories and creating traditions that will live on in your family for generations. Do you have any of these types of traditions?

I was having this conversation with my boyfriend and he had told me that his family really didn’t have any traditions for the holidays growing up other than eating dinner together for Christmas. Now to me, I found that odd because I come from a huge traditional family that loves our holiday rituals. For instance, I can personally tell you that my parents have instilled in me in making dozens and dozens of cookies during the holidays and then giving them as gifts to friends, family and those who have to work on the holidays.