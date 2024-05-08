93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

What Do We REALLY Want In Hotels?

May 8, 2024 6:42AM EDT
Share
What Do We REALLY Want In Hotels?
woman taking off footwear in a hotel room on the bed. Tourist relaxing on hotel room after travelling with suitcase. Female having rest after long trip with language Dark silhouette

Summer vacation time is almost here! According to a recent surveys, the number one requirement for the “perfect hotel” is not cleanliness or great customer service…it’s blazing-fast Wi-Fi!  70% of travelers say it’s essential for an enjoyable trip. Here’s a rundown of the top ten must-have amenities for the ideal hotel experience, how does this stack up against your must haves?

  1. High-speed Wi-Fi
  2. Luxurious king-sized bed
  3. Smart TV for entertainment
  4. Convenient proximity to local attractions
  5. On-site restaurant for dining convenience
  6. Access to a fitness center (though let’s be real, how many of us actually use it?)
  7. Seamless online check-in and check-out services
  8. Private hot tub for relaxation
  9. Personal bathtub (because who wants to share a communal tub, right?)
  10. Indulgent spa facilities

Recently Played

Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
2:09pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard
2:06pm
Remind MeBrad Paisley W/ Carrie Underwood
2:03pm
Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
2:00pm
If Youre Going Through Hell (before The DeRodney Atkins
1:56pm
View Full Playlist