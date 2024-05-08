What Do We REALLY Want In Hotels?
May 8, 2024 6:42AM EDT
Summer vacation time is almost here! According to a recent surveys, the number one requirement for the “perfect hotel” is not cleanliness or great customer service…it’s blazing-fast Wi-Fi! 70% of travelers say it’s essential for an enjoyable trip. Here’s a rundown of the top ten must-have amenities for the ideal hotel experience, how does this stack up against your must haves?
- High-speed Wi-Fi
- Luxurious king-sized bed
- Smart TV for entertainment
- Convenient proximity to local attractions
- On-site restaurant for dining convenience
- Access to a fitness center (though let’s be real, how many of us actually use it?)
- Seamless online check-in and check-out services
- Private hot tub for relaxation
- Personal bathtub (because who wants to share a communal tub, right?)
- Indulgent spa facilities