NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

You get your crew a compound in Nashville! Check it out!

RELATED CONTENT

WATCH – “The Set List” with Pistol Annies and Carrie Underwood helps the Opry go pink

WATCH – The Set List! Lady Antebellum makes a special announcement and 2018 CMA Performers are revealed!

WATCH – The Set List with Jon Pardi talks new music video and Reba McEntire teases new music

Jason’s Tees are fair game for Brittany!

This Is Not What Sam Looks Like Now!

Lunch Downtown!