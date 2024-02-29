What Happens To Christmas Without Leap Year

Without Leap Years, Christmas in JULY would become a reality.

Here’s the why: the calendar’s progression would result in a shift of 25 days every century, accumulating to a significant 600-year difference. Subsequently, an additional 850 years would be required for it to revert to the commencement of winter. This could seriously confuse not only Santa, but the elves AND the Reindeer.

Now, the science: Earth takes approximately 365.24 days to complete its orbit around the Sun, a duration slightly over 365 days. This surplus of hours, totaling 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 56 seconds, allows for the introduction of an extra day every four years.

I like Christmas where it is, so thanks Leap Year- keep doing your thing!