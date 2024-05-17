What Lies Beneath: The Top 10 Drain Mysteries

We had a slow drain the last couple of days, it happens to all of us. But as I was preparing to either snake it or Drano that thing, I got to thinking…what’s really down there?

No doubt in my mind it’s just a hair clog, my wife sheds more than our cat (her words not mine), but I did a little homework to find more possibilities. I found a sewage company who had recently released a compilation of the some of the strangest items they’ve encountered in their line of work. Here’s the Top 10:

Toys, including a Ken doll and a “Dora the Explorer” action figure, embarking on an unexpected adventure. Fragments of a garden shed. Dentures. Undergarments. Disassembled bed frame parts. Eyeglasses. Wallets. Sets of keys. Eating utensils. Automobile tires.

And those are only the highlights they decided to share. Now I really do hope it’s just a hair clog.