What Lies Beneath: The Top 10 Drain Mysteries

May 17, 2024 5:52AM EDT
What Lies Beneath: The Top 10 Drain Mysteries
We had a slow drain the last couple of days, it happens to all of us. But as I was preparing to either snake it or Drano that thing, I got to thinking…what’s really down there?

No doubt in my mind it’s just a hair clog, my wife sheds more than our cat (her words not mine), but I did a little homework to find more possibilities. I found a sewage company who had recently released a compilation of the some of the strangest items they’ve encountered in their line of work. Here’s the Top 10:

  1. Toys, including a Ken doll and a “Dora the Explorer” action figure, embarking on an unexpected adventure.
  2. Fragments of a garden shed.
  3. Dentures.
  4. Undergarments.
  5. Disassembled bed frame parts.
  6. Eyeglasses.
  7. Wallets.
  8. Sets of keys.
  9. Eating utensils.
  10. Automobile tires.

And those are only the highlights they decided to share. Now I really do hope it’s just a hair clog.

