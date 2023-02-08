93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

What’s old is new again: Join the Dolly Parton record club

February 8, 2023 2:00PM EST
If you can’t get enough Dolly, the record subscription service Vinyl Me, Please is looking for you. 

For the first time ever, VMP is rolling out a yearlong plan to deliver a different Dolly Parton album every month. 

Vinyl Me, Parton features titles that were originally available as records back in the day, namely: My Tennessee Mountain HomeJust Because I’m a Woman9 to 5 and Odd JobsHello, I’m DollyJolene and New Harvest…First Gathering.

It also expands the Dolly vinyl universe with titles that were rarely, if ever, issued as an LP: Little SparrowBlue SmokeBackwoods BarbieHalos & HornsBetter Day and Those Were the Days

“I love listening to records, and to know that fans around the world are discovering music on vinyl is wonderful,“ Dolly says. “I am really happy to see some of my favorite albums that have been out of print on vinyl or were never pressed on vinyl be made available. What’s old is new again!”

All the records have been remastered on 180g colored vinyl, with Vinyl Me, Parton set to start in April. 

You can get all the details at VinylMePlease.com.

