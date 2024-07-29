Where is Gary the Goose?

Gary the Goose is a local celebrity. He typically hangs out with his Canadian (Canada) geese and seagull friends around the City Docks or even down at Brock’s Riverside Grill. Gary is a Embden goose and he’s been living at the docks for about 4 years now if I’m not mistaken.

He was last seen around 4th of July weekend around the rocks off Pill Hill. (If you’re local…you know where this is). The city also put a sign around 4th of July to no longer feed the geese because people were feeding them bread which is not good for them.

No one has spotted Gary since. Every year, I hear that he does disappear for a week or two and then shows back up. I’m hoping he’s just upstream looking for fresh food sources and that we will see him again soon. Or maybe with people not being allowed to feed the geese anymore he has just moved on with his friends.

Gary the Goose always puts smiles on everyone’s faces. I hope he’s okay.