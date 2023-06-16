93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Whip up the best Father’s Day meal this weekend

June 16, 2023 5:05PM EDT
It’s time to spoil the special men in your life with the best home-cooked meal they’ve ever had this Father’s Day weekend.

Pioneer Woman has put together a list of the 75 best recipes of meals that fathers, grandfathers, sons, brothers or any special man in your life would enjoy. The list includes dishes such as Cast Iron Pizza, Beef Enchiladas, Brisket Tacos, Cowboy Caviar, Pizza Casserole, Bacon Cheeseburger and Bacon-Wrapped Filets.

For full recipes and meal ideas, visit thepioneerwoman.com.

