93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Who’s The Bigger Baby When Sick, Men Or Women? Now We Know…

February 16, 2024 5:45AM EST
Share
Who’s The Bigger Baby When Sick, Men Or Women? Now We Know…
sneezing

In the battle of the sniffles, it seems the genders are throwing down their used tissues and declaring a winner. A long overdue research project probed the age-old question: Who’s the bigger drama queen when it comes to being sick, men or women?

The results are in, and it turns out that 53% of women would rather be left alone in their fortress of tissues, while 47% of men are just out here looking for a sympathetic audience. Not to be outdone, guys are proudly flaunting their sick status on social media, with 29% posting the ultimate “I’m sick” selfie. Ladies, however, are rolling their eyes (between sneezes) because a whopping 80% of them seem to handle being sick with more grace than the fellas.

So, argument settled. Anyone surprised? Nope.

Recently Played

All I Need Is YouChris Janson
7:20am
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
7:16am
Boys Round HereBlake Shelton
7:03am
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:59am
Who I Am With YouChris Young
6:56am
View Full Playlist